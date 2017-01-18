ECSO arrests man in connection with death investigation of Courtney Wells

The Effingham County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death after a body was found lying along a dirt road on the north side of the county.

Identity released of woman found deceased on dirt road in Effingham County

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Wednesday in connection with the death investigation of Courtney Wells.

Scott Pinholster, 42, of Guyton was arrested and he continues to be cooperative with law enforcement as the investigation continues, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wells body was found early Sunday morning on the side of a dirt road in Effingham County.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators anticipate more arrests being made.

