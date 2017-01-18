ECSO arrests man in connection with death investigation of Court - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

ECSO arrests man in connection with death investigation of Courtney Wells

(Source: Facebook) (Source: Facebook)
Scott Pinholster (Source: Effingham County Sheriff's Office) Scott Pinholster (Source: Effingham County Sheriff's Office)
EFFINGHAM CO., GA (WTOC) -

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest Wednesday in connection with the death investigation of Courtney Wells.

Scott Pinholster, 42, of Guyton was arrested and he continues to be cooperative with law enforcement as the investigation continues, according to the sheriff’s office.

Wells body was found early Sunday morning on the side of a dirt road in Effingham County.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators anticipate more arrests being made.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly