City manager meets with members at Downtown Neighborhood Association meeting

Public safety and introductions with city leadership dominated the agenda for Wednesday's Savannah Downtown Neighborhood Association meeting.

John Buckovich, head of SCAD's security talked about the addition of patrols that will not only benefit students, but residents as well.

The next presentation came from Savannah City Manager Rob Hernandez. He spoke about the strengths and weaknesses of the city and fielded a long list of questions from DNA membership.

"People like to say, 'Welcome to Savannah. This is how we've always done it.' And I appreciate all of those history lessons. But guys, we need to move forward without forgetting our past,” said Hernandez.

Savannah's strengths, according to Hernandez, include location, quality of life and friendly people. Challenges, according to Hernandez, include crime, infrastructure and poverty.

