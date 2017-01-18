BCSO clears scene of bomb threat at Food Lion at Kitties Crossing in Bluffton

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a bomb threat that was called into the Food Lion at Kitties Crossing in Bluffton.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, an employee at Food Lion received a telephone call from a suspect threatening to blow up the business.

Authorities cleared the store and contained the scene. During the search, no suspicious items or explosives were found.

