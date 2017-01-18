SCMPD comments on missing persons cases

Some encouraging results are coming from missing persons cases in Savannah and Chatham County.

A special victim’s sergeant says last year they opened 1,400 missing persons cases, reuniting those lost with family the majority of the time.

Over the last three months, Metro has asked the public to help them on an average of five cases a month. Now only two of those cases are still open.

"Actually, we had a really great day the other day, and located about four different people that we had missing. So we have several missing, but there aren't any at this time that I can discuss,” said Special Victims Sgt. Tiffany Manuel.

The sergeant says there's no waiting period when it comes to reporting a missing person and encourages loved ones with missing family members to contact police immediately.

