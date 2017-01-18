Priest named in lawsuit commits suicide - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Priest named in lawsuit commits suicide

Henry Groover's 2003 mugshot at the Chatham County Jail. (Source: CCSO) Henry Groover's 2003 mugshot at the Chatham County Jail. (Source: CCSO)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

The priest named in a recent lawsuit has committed suicide.

According to the Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department, a suicide investigation was launched Tuesday into the death of Henry Groover III.

Groover was arrested in 2003 for exposing himself to a Metro officer.

Last week, we reported that he was served a suit claiming that in the 1980's he lured a minor into illegal sex acts.

