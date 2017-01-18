New Bluffton Sam's Club opens, donates to local organizations

Over $19,000 was awarded to various Lowcountry organizations to kick off the grand opening of the brand new Bluffton Sam's Club.

The store, on Bluffton Road, is taking the place of the smaller one on Hilton Head Island.

Wednesday, checks were given to agencies like the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and Bluffton Fire Department. Even Bluffton High School got some money for their efforts in the community.

"These go to organizations to help underprivileged children. It goes to meals some of them do meal programs, pregnancy, education to help the teens so there's a lot of organizations that use the money for good in the community,” said Sam’s Club manager, J.D. Brewer.

The new Sam's Club employs more than 100 people. The store even features an eye center and pharmacy.

