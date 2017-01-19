Shed destroyed by fire on Hudson Street in Savannah - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

By Jennifer Lifsey, Digital Producer
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Savannah Fire Department crews and Metro police responded to a structure fire early Thursday morning on Hudson Street at Lathrop Avenue.

The call went out to a structure fire around 4:30 a.m. Fire crews say they arrived to find what they refer to as a shed on fire, fully involved behind a home. One man was living in the shed nearby to the house. The shed was destroyed and a house next door was slightly damaged.

Savannah Fire says the fire was accidental.

No one was injured, but the man will be displaced because of the fire.

