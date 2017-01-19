Shed destroyed by fire on Hudson Street in Savannah

Savannah Fire Department crews and Metro police responded to a structure fire early Thursday morning on Hudson Street at Lathrop Avenue.

The call went out to a structure fire around 4:30 a.m. Fire crews say they arrived to find what they refer to as a shed on fire, fully involved behind a home. One man was living in the shed nearby to the house. The shed was destroyed and a house next door was slightly damaged.

Savannah Fire says the fire was accidental.



No one was injured, but the man will be displaced because of the fire.

BREAKING: Savannah Fire Dept. & @scmpd are on the scene of a house fire on Hudson St. near Lathrop Ave. We are working to gather info now. pic.twitter.com/t9c1sjklqM — WTOC Marla Rooker (@WTOCMarlaRooker) January 19, 2017

