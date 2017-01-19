Severe weather possible this weekend

Sunday has been declared a First Alert Weather Day.

The storm system responsible is organizing across the northwestern Pacific Ocean Thursday.

This system will bring heavy mountain snow and lower elevation rain to the West Coast and Desert Southwest before diving south and deepening into a very significant area of low pressure Saturday.

In combination with unseasonably high moisture levels and strong winds above the surface, this area of low pressure is forecast to produce multiple rounds of severe weather across the mid-south and southeast this weekend.

While both Saturday and Sunday include a risk of showers and thunderstorms, rain will not be constant. Multiple rounds of rain – each including a risk of strong storms – will occur beginning as early as midday Saturday.

There is a marginal risk of strong to severe thunderstorms Saturday followed by a more significant threat Sunday across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

All modes of severe weather are possible on Sunday; heavy rain, frequent lightning, wind gusts to 60 MPH, large hail and isolated tornadoes.

