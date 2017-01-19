Beaufort High Voices choir heads to Washington for presidential inauguration

Students of the Beaufort High School Voices choir group will receive a once in a lifetime opportunity as they make their way to Washington, D.C.
The students will be loading up buses Thursday morning to head to the nation’s capital for the presidential inauguration ceremony and to perform at the Presidential Inaugural Heritage Festival on Saturday.
The three songs the choir students will perform radiate a theme of freedom, acceptance and love.
Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait? The City of Charleston released an official report and answered questions about the incident and regulations for the carriage industry.More >>
Did Big John slip while turning a corner or just decide to stop, lie down and wait? The City of Charleston released an official report and answered questions about the incident and regulations for the carriage industry.More >>
Police say 21-year-old James Ward was wanted for dealing crystal methMore >>
Police say 21-year-old James Ward was wanted for dealing crystal methMore >>
Now, nearly 50 years later, many environmentalists are warning that time is running out to take action.More >>
Now, nearly 50 years later, many environmentalists are warning that time is running out to take action.More >>
Hundreds, if not thousands, of visitors are expected on Tybee Island this weekend for the second installment of Orange Crush.More >>
Hundreds, if not thousands, of visitors are expected on Tybee Island this weekend for the second installment of Orange Crush.More >>
A night for military spouses in downtown Savannah.More >>
A night for military spouses in downtown Savannah.More >>