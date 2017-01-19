Beaufort High Voices choir heads to Washington for presidential inauguration

Students of the Beaufort High School Voices choir group will receive a once in a lifetime opportunity as they make their way to Washington, D.C.

The students will be loading up buses Thursday morning to head to the nation’s capital for the presidential inauguration ceremony and to perform at the Presidential Inaugural Heritage Festival on Saturday.

The three songs the choir students will perform radiate a theme of freedom, acceptance and love.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.