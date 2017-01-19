New SR 204 Interchange ramp set to open in Georgetown

The new State Route 204 eastbound on-ramp from King George Boulevard is scheduled to open Thursday afternoon.

Opening the ramp will allow King George Boulevard northbound traffic to travel the newly constructed ramp to merge onto SR 204 eastbound traffic.

Georgia DOT fast tracked the completion of this ramp in an effort to relieve some congestion in the area.

All work is weather permitting.

