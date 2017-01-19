City council to discuss Bonaventure security reimbursement, Ellis Square renovations

Money needed to pay for the extra security at Bonaventure Cemetery will be up for discussion at Savannah's city council meeting on Thursday.

The security was put in place after the damages that were caused by Hurricane Matthew.

The plan is to eventually have the money reimbursed through FEMA. Savannah city council is seeking to approve almost $15,000 in spending on the additional security needed after Hurricane Matthew swept through Savannah back in October of last year.

Safety hazards throughout the cemetery led to Bonaventure Cemetery shortening their hours from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The increase in security was deemed necessary knowing visitors to Bonaventure could be in danger if they entered a restricted area.

All additional security expenses in relation to Hurricane Matthew will be submitted to FEMA for pending approval.

Also on the agenda for Thursday is possible Ellis Square renovations. If a decision is made, there could be renovations made soon the bathrooms there. It also states in the agenda that council wants to move quickly on this work if approved.

Thursday’s city council meeting will begin at 2 p.m. at City Hall.

