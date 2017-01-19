Multiple-vehicle wreck cleared on I-16 EB near I-95

If you typically see flooding in your neighborhood, it could be even more severe this week due to heavy rainfall from Tropical Storm Colin. Tidal flooding is possible Monday night at high tide on Highway 80, which could impact your travel options. If we do see this flooding, no one will be able to travel in or out of Tybee Island will not be able to travel along 80. Police will turn you around until the road has completely cleared. The effe...

Georgia Route 25 is closing on Sunday, June 19, for emergency repairs of the historic Savannah River Houlihan Bridge, the only operational turnstile trestle bridge in the state.

Traffic backed up on I-16 eastbound heading into Savannah due to the crash. (Source: WTOC Traffic Tracker)

A multiple-vehicle wreck had traffic backed up for miles on Interstate 16 eastbound between Interstate 95 and Dean Forest Road during the morning commute Thursday morning.

Pooler police responded and say four vehicles were involved and four people were transported to the hospital with injuries. They say the wreck started out as a fender-bender and escalated, but it was not a serious crash.

The crash was blocking the left eastbound lane heading into Savannah. Traffic was able to get around the crash but it was slow-going in the area.

The wreck has since been cleared and all lanes are back open and traffic.

