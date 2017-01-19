Multiple-vehicle wreck cleared on I-16 EB near I-95 - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Multiple-vehicle wreck cleared on I-16 EB near I-95

SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

A multiple-vehicle wreck had traffic backed up for miles on Interstate 16 eastbound between Interstate 95 and Dean Forest Road during the morning commute Thursday morning.

Pooler police responded and say four vehicles were involved and four people were transported to the hospital with injuries. They say the wreck started out as a fender-bender and escalated, but it was not a serious crash.

The crash was blocking the left eastbound lane heading into Savannah. Traffic was able to get around the crash but it was slow-going in the area. 

The wreck has since been cleared and all lanes are back open and traffic. 

