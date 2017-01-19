2 men wanted for armed robbery in Glynn County

The Glynn County Police Department is looking for information on two men wanted in an armed robbery that happened Tuesday.

They say the victim had been talking to a female on Facebook when they agreed to meet. The female reportedly picked him up at his home, driving a Dodge Durango. Two women and two men were inside the truck. The victim reported he was chocked from behind, a gun was pointed at him and he was robbed of his personal items.

The female suspects have been arrested and charged with armed robbery. The search continues for the two males.

