Water interruptions scheduled Thursday for parts of Hardeeville

The Beaufort-Jasper Water Sewer Authority will be shutting down water to parts of the city of Hardeeville beginning at 9 a.m. Thursday morning for hydrant replacement.

The shutdown is expected to finish around 2 p.m. Areas that will be affected include Bush Avenue, Boyd Street, Barker Street, Coburn Lane, Horton Street, Heyward Street, Carroll, Martin Street and portions of Main Street.

