SCMPD seeks suspect in Whitemarsh Island vehicle break-in

The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in an entering auto incident that occurred at a Whitemarsh Island residence on Dec. 30.

Metro officers responded to the 4200 block of Kim Street at approximately 11:25 p.m. for a car break-in. Reportedly, the suspect made a failed attempt to enter one vehicle in the driveway. A second vehicle was unlocked allowing the suspect to steal personal items before fleeing.

The suspect is described as a male in his late teens to early 20s who is tall and slender. During the incident he wore over-ear head phones and light colored clothing.

Anyone with information on this case should contact the SCMPD tip line by dialing (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

The following is actual surveillance footage from the incident.

To prevent incidents such as these, SCMPD wants to remind citizens of the following security tips:

Never leave unattended vehicles running. Running vehicles are commonly stolen at ATMs, convenience stores and residential driveways.

Always lock vehicles and close windows completely. Criminals can enter vehicles through slightly opened windows with ease.

Do not leave valuable items in parked vehicles. Purses on seats, electronic devices and loose change may draw thieves. Suction cup marks left on windows by GPS and cellular phone mounts, visible power cables and chargers alert thieves to the presence of expensive electronics.

Park under or near street lights when parking on a street at night. Criminals usually avoid light; although, some are willing to break-in during daylight hours.

Install warning devices such as alarms that are sensitive to glass breaks and/or opened doors. No alarm is foolproof; but criminals do not like to be in the spotlight.

Never leave firearms stowed in your vehicle.

