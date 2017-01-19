Man injured in early morning crash on Hwy 196 in Long County

A wreck involving a semi-truck sent a Long County man to the hospital Thursday morning.

According to a Long County Sheriff's deputy at the scene, the crash occurred just before 6:30 a.m. after a man driving westbound in a minivan on Highway 196 in Long County near Conner Drive ran into the back of a tractor-trailer that was stopped at a school bus stop.

The driver of the minivan sustained injuries from the crash and was taken to an area hospital by ambulance. His condition is unknown at this time. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Highway 196 was completely shut down in both directions for about an hour while crews worked to remove the wreckage.

The Long County Sheriff’s Office, Long County Fire & Rescue and EMS all responded to the scene. The Long County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

