SCCPSS bus drivers protesting 'lack of rights'

Savannah-Chatham Public School bus drivers got together to rally on Thursday, demanding certain rights back from the school system.

Teamsters Local 728 organized a protest at the School Bus Depot. Protestors say their seniority in the job does not matter anymore and that it's leading to favoritism by those who run the transportation. They are also protesting a lack of annual raises, job protection, and safety issues for both drivers and children. They also say that when the school system took over bus operations last year, transportation employees lost the workplace rights they had secured over the years through collective bargaining, and that's lead to high turnover, safety issues, and low morale.

"We have sat down with them and made some progress, but on those specific issues, we have not," said Vickie Beavers, Teamsters Local 728. "So, we have been at the table with the Board of Education since then, fighting for the rights they lost. So, that brings us here today because we have met resistance on some of those things we have been asking for."

"We had rights when they took over that were not considered during the transition, and are still not being considered now," said driver, Kendrick Banks. "You have more drivers leaving than you have drivers coming in, as far as hiring, and it just makes for a dangerous situation."

Protestors say protection from discrimination and workplace safety are two of the top issues.

