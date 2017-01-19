New May Howard Elementary school celebrates halfway point of construction

A new elementary school on Wilmington Island is one step closer to being finished.

Savannah-Chatham Public School officials put on a "Top-Out" ceremony on Thursday for the new May Howard Elementary - to mark the halfway point in the school's construction.

The ESPLOST funded school will be able to hold up to 750 students, and the school's principal says students and staff both can't wait to get into the new building.

"The buzz around the school right now is "Preparing to Pack" and get ready for the big move, but we're still teaching and learning at high levels at May Howard, with a new facility that will go even further," said Lesley Taylor, Principal, May Howard Elementary.

The new May Howard Elementary School is set to open for classes by the beginning of the next school year, in August.

