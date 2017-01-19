Many Lowcountry residents opposed to Hilton Head National Golf Club redevelopment

Residents of the Lowcountry are saying no to a proposal to redevelop a golf course in the Bluffton area.

More than 1,600 people signed the Stop Hilton Head National petition since the proposal was first introduced a few months ago, and now Beaufort County Council is taking a step back before they go any further with the project.

County council decided to create a three-member subcommittee to look at the pros and cons of this project. They are faced with the task of negotiating with the property owners to come up with a reasonable solution of what should happen with this property.

Hilton Head National is one of the original golf courses in the area, but since it's opening more than 20 years ago, it is now one of about 26, which has put a strain on the owners financially. The current area has about 300 acres designated for rural use and the other 20 for mixed use.

Developers say they want to expand that mixed use zoning to allow retail space, hotel rooms, and even an adventure park. Those very features are one reason there are mixed reviews of the proposal.

"I think it's the size of the development and the transportation-related issues. Transportation, as you know, in Hilton Head and Bluffton is a problem today, and you add another large development on that particular site along the Bluffton Parkway, bypass and you end up with potentially much larger problems," said Steve Fobes, Beaufort County Council.

Members of the subcommittee will now get together to develop the goals and purpose of the committee and an exact time frame. Subcommittee member Rick Caporale says this negotiation should not take longer than three months.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.