Jasper County continues efforts to fight drunk driving

Drivers in the Lowcountry should be on the lookout this weekend for another checkpoint.

It's a monthly initiative sponsored by the Jasper County Trust Coalition and local law enforcement, aimed at eliminating drunk driving. Since we last spoke with the organization last year, they've made their presence in Jasper County even more known and visible with some new billboards. They feature members of the various law enforcement agencies that checkpoint will kick off Friday night and run through Sunday evening. If you're out and about, take your time and make sure you buckle up.

The Trust Coalition was started last year and is funded by a state gr ant awarded to counties that saw a need for extra enforcement.

