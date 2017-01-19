New Savannah concert venue seeking alcohol license

The Stage on Bay - a new live music concert venue set to open on West Bay Street soon - is asking Savannah City Council members to approve an alcoholic beverage license.

Some residents and city leaders in west Savannah are saying "not so fast." Thursday's discussion on the issue was a spirited one, since there are clearly a lot of people with vested interest. Representing the venue was the CEO for The Stage on Bay, Charles Schmitt. Schmitt made the argument that a live music venue, bringing in major acts as soon as February, would benefit and promote economic development in west Savannah. Those opposed to the venue questioned things like the availability of parking, traffic congestion, noise levels, and other businesses serving alcohol in an area considered a food desert.

To protest the alcoholic beverage license, one community leader walked from the venue to City Hall, to get the attention of council.

"It's sad that we have to go through these extremes. We feel like we have been underserved by the City of Savannah, and they need to come over the hump. I plan to go over there to help them get over the hump so they can bring economic development out here, as far as anything that we need. We don't need more alcohol. We need food," said Donald Williams, President, West Savannah Community Organization.

Ultimately, council decided to table the request until the next meeting. In the meantime, they've asked neighborhood leaders and the business reps to meet and work out any issues

