Consider This: Good News Editorial 1/19/17

Plenty of the news we covered this week was good.

We start with the story of seven couples getting the dream wedding they missed out on. The special day comes courtesy of a group called Weddings for Warriors. Every year since 2009, the organization has given military couples who’s wedding plans were disrupted by deployment a do over by getting them the ceremony and reception they missed out on.

The non-profit does it through a volunteer organization that relies on local businesses to donate wedding goods and services. Some Port Wentworth Elementary students won't have to worry about meeting the school's uniform code for a while thanks to the Shriners of the Omar Temple Number 21.

The Temple's bike unit donated 30 brand new uniforms to the school. The school will hold the uniforms and hand them out to students as needed.

And some really good news this week for fans of the Oatland Island Wildlife Center. Last weekend, for the first time since Hurricane Matthew, the wolf exhibit re-opened. The heavily wooded wildlife center endured significant damage from Matthew, and when the wolf exhibit re-opened, it was a major step towards total recovery for the popular family attraction.

If you have a good news story or video to share, please send them to us HERE.

