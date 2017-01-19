LIVE BLOG: 2017 Presidential Inauguration - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

LIVE BLOG: 2017 Presidential Inauguration

By Nic Bell, Digital Content Director
Connect
(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
WASHINGTON (WTOC) -

Join WTOC as we live blog the 2017 Presidential Inauguration of Donald Trump.

[Mobile users click here to view live blog]

WTOC will also be streaming CBS network coverage of the inauguration HERE.  

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly