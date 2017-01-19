Savannah City Council gives debris removal update

Three months into hurricane debris cleanup, Savannah City Council members are now getting an idea of how much longer the effort will take.

The city's sanitation bureau chief detailed when Savannians will see the second and third pass completed, adding in some of the challenges they're currently facing. One obstacle is the removal of root balls that remain from fallen trees. Already, one root ball removal unearthed artifacts from the city's past.

Crews are having to take extra precaution in the removal process. The third pass for debris pickup will be Feb. 28.

