Savannah City Council adjusts cemetery contract

By Sean Evans, Reporter
Savannah City Council voted in favor of adjusting a security contract for guards to watch over municipal cemeteries.

Hurricane Matthew-related damage is causing the Department of Cemeteries to increase security coverage to keep visitors from getting into restricted or potentially dangerous areas. 

The updated contract cost near $15,000, which is part of the 2017 budget.

