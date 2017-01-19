Good News: Savannah jazz icon Ben Tucker honored

Friends, loved ones, and fellow music lovers came together to honor and celebrate the life of beloved Savannah jazz icon - Ben Tucker.

Tucker tragically died in an accident back in 2013, but his impact lives on thanks in large part to the Coastal Jazz Association.

A jam session in tribute of Ben Tucker was packed over the weekend, all for a good cause.

"Not surprising at all.. anytime we do something for Ben we get a big crowd, if you knew Ben it's not surprising," said Skip Jennings, former Coastal Jazz Association president and longtime friend of Tucker.

Jennings says the turnout shows just how important Tucker was to the community.

"I would introduce him as the king of Savannah. He was. One of the most well-known people in town and most beloved."

The Coastal Jazz Association hosted the concert, and many of the artists spent years playing alongside Tucker. This includes local great Teddy Adams, who recognized Tucker's wife, Gloria.

Jennings says the show gave the audience a chance to see just how much Tucker did for other musicians.

"These are all musicians who played with ben over the years. It's an expression of love from them too. Ben gave so many musicians chances

musicians who will no doubt carry on his legacy, for years to come."

