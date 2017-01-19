8th annual Mountain Film Festival kicks off in Savannah

On Thursday morning, organizers of the 8th annual Telluride Mountain Film Festival Savannah got the event started in a big way.

Almost 2000 Savannah-Chatham middle school students packed Trustees theater to watch short films that carry the festival's message of celebrating the human spirit.

One of the films features Coffin Nachtmahr, who used his yo-yo skills to overcome the bullying he got because of his stutter.

That film is one of many that enthusiasts will enjoy as the festival kicks off Thursday until Saturday.

"I think people should come to learn about the world. It's a globally focused film festival that we bring to Savannah and you can watch adventure, adrenalin films, human interest stories. I think you should come for fun, I think you should come for education, I think you should come to be inspired," said Zelda Tenenbaum, Mountain Film Savannah.

Thursday's featured film is Life Animated at 7 p.m. at Trustees Theater.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.cy