Georgia Southern officials discuss GS, ASU consolidation at town hall meeting

The consolidation of Georgia Southern and Armstrong State University will not only have a big impact in Savannah, but in Statesboro as well.

A meeting was held Thursday to discuss specifics, and how people from both campuses will play a role in the process. The same administrators from the two schools and the university system were present at the meeting. They talked about how the consolidation will get input from 60 to 80 teams comprised of people from both schools looking at specific issues. Questions focused on whether whole programs or departments would be relocated or operated jointly on each. The presidents of both institutions answered many of the questions, saying they aren't far enough into the process to know.

"We're going to try and do what's best, to be as efficient as possible without hindering or impacting the integrity of our academic mission," said Dr. Jaimie Hebert, President, Georgia Southern University.

The consolidation won't happen until Fall 2018, but some things will begin to happen. These committees will start putting together their plans so they can be submitted to make sure they will earn accreditation, then to the Board of Regents by the end of this year.

