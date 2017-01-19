Former Gov. Sonny Perdue chosen to head U.S. Department of Agriculture

A familiar face in Georgia could soon have a national role in the presidential cabinet.

President-elect Trump is expected to nominate former Georgia Governor Sonny Perdue as Secretary of Agriculture. Perdue, also a former veterinarian and state lawmaker, would be the first Georgian to hold that position.

We caught up with Georgia's Agriculture Commissioner, Gary Black, who said he'll be a good fit for the role.

"He'll be a friend to farm families, and oddly enough that hasn't always been the case. The door hasn't always been wide open to farm families."

The U.S. Department of Agriculture oversees about $150 billion of the federal budget.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.