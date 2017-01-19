Savannah's poverty rate highest since 70s

Savannah's poverty rate has climbed to a rate that we haven't seen it reach since the 70s.

During Thursday's city council work session, council members learned about causes, challenges, and how poverty affects us all. A little more than a quarter of Savannah's population lives in poverty.

Working to reverse the upward trend, the city has experienced over the last decade programs like Step-Up Savannah providing financial education sessions and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars to build up work initiatives. Step-up Savannah's executive director says on top of point out the problems and challenges created by poverty to council, they wanted to show how they can be part of the solution.

"We definitely would like to expand our programs. Currently, we serve about 100 participants year. We would like to see that grow, and not only grow in numbers, but diversify our offerings," said Jennifer Singeisen, Step Up Savannah, Executive Director.

One of those offerings is the Chatham Apprentice Program, which has graduated more than 800 people over the past 10 years.

