Body found near Blackbeard Creek in McIntosh County - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Body found near Blackbeard Creek in McIntosh County

(Source: Darien News on Facebook) (Source: Darien News on Facebook)
MCINTOSH CO., GA (WTOC) -

The McIntosh County Sheriff's Office says the body of a black male was found in Blackbeard Creek, near the Crescent area on Thursday. 

The body has not been identified and the cause of death is unknown at this time. 

An autopsy will be performed at the GBI Crime Lab on Friday. 

Stay with WTOC for updates. 

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly