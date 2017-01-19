Newly expanded hospital in Savannah

St. Joseph's Hospital wants to welcome you to their newly expanded facility on Savannah’s southside.

"Doubling our Emergency Room, and our Out Patient Surgery, and our Imaging Center, and redoing all of the landscaping," said Paul Hinchey, President and CEO, St. Joseph's/Candler.

The year-long expansion project came because of the area's growing population and changes in health care.

"It was just too congested when it was built in 1970,” said Hinchey. “Most of the patients we treated were inpatients and now that's no longer the case. Healthcare is shifted predominately to outpatient."

When you step inside, you see the past.

"The stained glass windows from the old hospital downtown," he said.

However, you also see the future.

"Where the health system is going to go. So, it’s a combination of the two."

Their medical staff also got to weigh in on what they wanted in a new facility.

"If you had to start with a blank piece of paper, what would you do? So, I'm really proud of the fact that they're excited about it."

Beyond being technologically advanced, the artwork is all local and they wanted to create a comfortable environment.

"That's a tricky thing to do in a hospital is to look appealing but also be functional," said Hinchey.

One of their big goals is to make everyone feel welcome. During Thursday's ceremony, they unveiled a statue that will welcome all patients who come through their doors.

"The statue is of a welcoming Christ which was hand-carved by a family in northern Italy," said Hinchey. "We're rooted in our past because that's really the foundation upon how we're built, but we've got enough foresight also to keep our eye on the future."

While the expansion work at the hospital is finished, there is still much more work to be done. They will now start renovating the current ER, which should take about six months.

The newly expanded area will officially be available to you starting Monday morning at 5 a.m. The total cost of the project is expected to be a little more than $21 million.

