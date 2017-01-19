BCSO searching for purse snatching suspect

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after responding to a reported purse snatching in the St. Helena Library area, around 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, deputies learned a male suspect reached in the female victim's car through an open door, stole her purse, and fled the scene on foot.

K9 units conducted a search of the area but were unsuccessful in locating the suspect. During the search, some of the contents of the victim's purse were recovered.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late teens, standing around 6'0" tall with a slender build, wearing a dark-colored long sleeve pullover jacket and gray running pants.

Anyone with information on the subject's identity is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1.888.CrimeSC.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.