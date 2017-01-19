Truck driver takes stand in trial involving crash that killed 5 GSU nursing students

Thursday in court, we heard more from the truck driver who caused the tragic crash that killed five Georgia Southern nursing students. This comes as a survivor's civil trial continues in Bryan County.

A survivor's civil trial is ongoing in Bryan County. Day two of testimony brought truck driver John Wayne Johnson to the stand for cross-examination. He was questioned about what he did after the accident killing the five students.

"The time there for me to react and grab this person, the flames came back up and I would have hoped someone else would have come back over with a fire extinguisher in some attempt to get the person out, the flames came back up," Johnson said.

Survivor Megan Richards walked away from the fiery crash and saw it all. Her family's attorney, Bob Cheeley, brought evidence for the jury of the texts Johnson had sent before the accident to a 27-year-old woman named Anastasia.

Attorney Bob Cheeley, "Anastasia Tillman is younger than your three children, correct," Cheeley asked.

"Objection, it is irrelevant" Attorney Bob Cheeley, "It is not irrelevant," the defense argued.

The Richards family attorney was going to go into the issue of possible sexting with the woman, or at least Johnson having saved naked pictures of the woman on his phone, but the judge wouldn't allow it. The text history was only relevant in court on Thursday in order to show Johnson's lack of sleep leading up to the crash. Experts have testified the Total Transportation truck driver did not break before barreling into the back of halted I-16 traffic going highway speed. Johnson says otherwise.

"My vehicle kept going for whatever reason, unfortunately for whatever reason, no investigator or team has yet to conclude that," he said.

When asked if the result was the most horrific thing he has ever seen, he did not hesitate in his reply.

"I have to say no, unfortunately, I have seen more worse, yes," he said.

"Here in America," asked Cheeley.

"Yes," Johnson said.

One person who has seen first-hand the impact this tragedy has had is Megan Richards' boyfriend's mother, Dr. Kellie Lane. She spoke on Richards' chronic pain, PTSD, trouble sleeping, loss of her friends, but also of how proud she is knowing how far she has come.

"Honestly, I thought that she wouldn't be able to go back to certain situations, and about her clinicals being back in ICUS, she actually did a rotation with us in Augusta. Her very last clinical rotation back in the unit she was in," said Dr. Lane.

Dr. Lane testified that everything is getting better with time.

"Are you maybe a future mother-in-law for Megan," Cheeley asked.

"I hope so, I love her very much," said Dr. Lane.

Testimony will continue Friday morning. Stay with WTOC for updates.

