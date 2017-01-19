Port Wentworth councilwoman calls for mayor's resignation

A councilwoman is calling for the mayor's resignation and pushing for a new law to make up-skirt pictures illegal in Georgia.

This move comes after a council member took a photo up Debbie Johnson's skirt in 2015 and texted it to others; the photo eventually was posted to Facebook.

Nearly half of the council chambers filled with people wearing shirts that said 'Solidarity with Debbie Johnson'. All of this is in response to that picture that Johnson said broke her spiritually and emotionally.

Johnson's supporters came into the city council meeting shortly after the work session began—they were not protesting, just being supportive.

"This is not an act against anything. We are standing up for what is right, what is just, what is fair, what is good," said organizer Dr. Bertice Berry.

All of them wore matching shirts for the councilwoman. Dr. Berry came up with the idea after seeing Johnson's story on Facebook. She didn't know Johnson; she just wanted to offer her two things.

"Support, love, just imagine if you've ever been hurt by something, beat down by something, you just don't want to feel alone. You want somebody around you," said Dr. Berry.

It all started in September of 2016. An illicit photo of Johnson—taken by councilman Ernie Stanhope in 2015—ended up on Facebook.

The mayor publicly apologized after the fact. The incident has been mostly in the past for everyone. That is, except for Johnson.

“The humiliation doesn't start every time it comes back to surface. Every time I sit in council with them, it comes back to surface because they held his picture for almost ten months and the mayor held it on his phone for ten months,” said Councilwoman Johnson.

The mayor refused to comment instead referring us back to his September apology. Johnson and her supporters want him to resign.

"Leaders need to be held accountable for the things that they do. You're here to represent the constituents and the community," said Johnson.

The mayor said again that he will not resign. Stanhope—the man who took the picture—did not run for re-election last year. They also want a new law prohibiting pictures like this from being taken.

"We need some type of law to protect us because what's the next thing? You say it's ok to do something harmful to a woman," said Johnson.

While she may not get the Mayor to voluntarily resign, she said she'll stop at nothing to make sure that law is passed. This protest won't likely be the last.

Johnson said the damage has already been done to her. Now—her fight is for the generations of women who come after her. She doesn't want them to be a victim like she was.

Chatham County district attorney responded to calls for criminal charges.

Meg Heap said on Facebook she was, "saddened that anyone would have to go through a situation such as this." She went on to say that current law in Georgia does not make this picture and its dissemination a crime.

However, Georgia lawmakers introduced a bill this week to change that. District Attorney Heap said she is fully behind that bill. She urges citizens to call their lawmakers to support it.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.