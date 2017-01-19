Jasper Co. deputies investigating homicide on Cardinal Drive - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Jasper Co. deputies investigating homicide on Cardinal Drive

JASPER CO., SC (WTOC) -

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide on Cardinal Drive after a 49-year-old man was found shot to death in his driveway.

Investigators say no one has been arrested at this time, but tell us this is an isolated incident.

