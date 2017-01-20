Savannah's Marriott Riverfront Hotel development update

Nearly a decade ago, development of the fifty-plus acre site just east of Savannah's Marriott Riverfront Hotel halted largely due to the recession.

The current property owners are hoping to breathe life into the project again, but City Council members first need to vote to free up funds that will partially reimburse the developers.

City staff says that money had already been set aside - and it's not taxpayer dollars.

This development will start again as the City works to complete road projects around the site.

"We'll have our street ready to go, and when the private development happens in the middle, we think it will be a great part of Savannah. A place where people will live and where people will shop," said Bret Bell, City of Savannah.

The developer has not released the plans for the site yet.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.