Yemassee Police respond to crash near Castle Hall, Frampton Roads

Two people were flown to the hospital Thursday for treatment after a crash in Yemassee.

According to Yemassee Police, first responders found a car wrecked into a tree with the driver and passenger trapped inside. It happened shortly before 6 p.m. near Castle Hall and Frampton Roads.

The area has since reopened and South Carolina Highway Patrol is handling the investigation. No word on the condition of the victims.

