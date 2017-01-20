Area women prepare for historic march on Washington

Local Savannah artist Panhandle Slim committed to creating a sign for every woman going from this community. (Source: WTOC)

As many prepare for the Presidential Inauguration, others are getting ready for a historic march on Washington the day after.

The idea for the march started right after the election in November.

Buses will be lined up along Turner Boulevard in Savannah Friday night to take many of the women participating in the march to the capitol.

Those getting ready to head out say it is not to protest President Trump after he is sworn in, but instead it is a way to make their voice heard.

Women of all ethnicity and backgrounds are going. The concerns of these women range from issues of social justice to some feeling marginalized.

Hundreds of thousands of women are expected to march on Jan. 21. Organizers have been busy working to coordinate buses out of Savannah, while others will be finding their own way there.

Local Savannah artist Panhandle Slim committed to creating a sign for every woman going from this community.

WTOC spoke to some of the women making the trip.

"I also want to march with my daughter who is gay and other people that I care about and the liberty of all people," said Janie Brodhead, march participant.

"I would encourage people to seek out those doing amazing work here and rally around them and just get involved right, what does that look like, you can call your local representative," said Coco Papy, march participant. "I think the great thing is you find so many different women from different backgrounds, going for so many different reasons which is the beauty of this. This sort of march."

"All of us are able to see how many of us think alike and see how many of us are trying to make the world better, and then we get inspired and we take that feeling and turn it into action, something concrete," said march participant, Liz Rhaney. "It is incredibly important, it is inter-sectional, the movements are much more efficient and they have more impact."

The women will be leaving from Turner Boulevard at 10 p.m. Friday, and all three buses are expected to be full. They will arrive in Washington D.C. closer to 6:30 a.m. Saturday for the march.

