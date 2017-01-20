Survivor of deadly I-16 crash takes the stand in civil trial

Testimony got underway Wednesday in the civil suit against a truck driver and his employers after a deadly crash on Interstate 16 in April of 2015.

Megan Richards took the stand during the civil trial Thursday in Bryan County. (Source: WTOC)

A survivor of the Interstate 16 crash that left five Georgia Southern nursing students dead took the stand in a civil trial Thursday.

Megan Richards and her family are asking a trucking company and its parent company for compensation for the injuries she suffered in the horrific crash and the ongoing pain she lives with every day.

Richards told the jury she is afraid the ordeal will prevent her from becoming the pediatric nurse she has aspired to be.

"As a nurse you have to be calm and support people at their worse. I don't want to be crying more than the patient," said Megan Richards, crash survivor.

Richards also told the jury she feels guilty that she survived the horrific crash that killed her classmates.

The truck driver who caused the crash, John Wayne Johnson, pleaded guilty to several charges last year and is serving five years in jail for the crash.

The jury will be back on Friday. Defense attorneys told the judge they have two or three more witnesses to take the stand.

The judge is expected to charge the jury Friday.

