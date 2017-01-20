Enhanced Risk of severe thunderstorms this weekend

Saturday and Sunday have been declared First Alert Weather Days. Both days include a risk of strong to severe thunderstorms.

The storm system responsible for the nasty weather is organizing across the West Coast Friday, producing heavy mountain snow and lower elevation rain across much of the interior west before it tracks in our direction this weekend.

In combination with unseasonably high moisture levels and strong winds above the surface, this area of low pressure will produce multiple rounds of severe storms across the mid-south and southeast through Sunday evening.

While both Saturday and Sunday include a risk of severe thunderstorms locally, rain will not be constant. Multiple rounds of storminess – each including a risk of gusty winds, hail and isolated tornadoes – will occur beginning as early as midday Saturday, with breaks in between storms. The threat of dangerous weather will continue, periodically, through Sunday evening.

There is a Marginal Risk of strong severe thunderstorms Saturday followed by a more significant Enhanced Risk Sunday across much of the Coastal Empire; Slight Risk across the Lowcountry.

All modes of severe weather are possible; heavy rain, frequent lightning, straight-line wind gusts to 60 MPH, large hail and isolated tornadoes.

Stay tuned for the latest severe weather information on WTOC-TV, at wtoc.com/weather and in the First Alert Weather App.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.