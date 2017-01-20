Seminole Street house fire under investigation - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Seminole Street house fire under investigation

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
SAVANNAH, GA (WTOC) -

Fire Investigators have located where a Savannah house fire started, but have not identified a cause.

The fire happened Thursday at a home on Seminole Street right off  Montgomery Cross Road 

The Savannah Fire Department says the flames were contained to one room. Fortunately no one was home and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

 Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly