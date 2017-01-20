Body found in vehicle off Diamond Causeway ruled a homicide

(Update: Jan. 25, 2017): The Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department has ruled the death of a male found Friday, Jan. 20 inside a car at the Frank O. Downing Pier just off Diamond Causeway a homicide.

SCMPD Violent Crimes detectives are investigating.

---------------------------------------------------

Savannah-Chatham Metro police are investigating after a body was found in a vehicle off of Diamond Causeway at the Frank O. Downing fishing pier Friday morning.

Police say a sanitation worker found 26-year-old Patrick Miller dead from a gunshot wound inside of a 2001 Buick LaSabre.

Investigators believe the nature of his death is suspicious at this time.

Anyone with information about this case should contact the SCMPD tip line at 912.525.3124. Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at 912.234.2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

