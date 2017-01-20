Metro police investigate early morning armed robbery, carjacking

All lanes heading west on Abercorn Street and Rio Road closed due to wreck. Seek alternate route. We have a crew on scene and will update as we learn more information. Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reservedMore >>
All lanes heading west on Abercorn Street and Rio Road closed due to wreck. Seek alternate route. We have a crew on scene and will update as we learn more information. Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reservedMore >>
According to Bryan County Emergency Headquarters, a wreck on Bill Futch Road has taken one person's life and had three others transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon.More >>
According to Bryan County Emergency Headquarters, a wreck on Bill Futch Road has taken one person's life and had three others transported to the hospital Saturday afternoon.More >>
Pooler Police and Fire are responding to a bush fire on Quacco Road that has both lanes of traffic closed near Dollar General. Please seek alternate route. Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.More >>
Pooler Police and Fire are responding to a bush fire on Quacco Road that has both lanes of traffic closed near Dollar General. Please seek alternate route. Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.More >>
Alma Police Department arrested four people in two different motor vehicle crimes that occurred on Thursday and Friday.More >>
Alma Police Department arrested four people in two different motor vehicle crimes that occurred on Thursday and Friday.More >>
In 1981 Maggie Smith began a new style of teaching to a handful of kids in her home.More >>
In 1981 Maggie Smith began a new style of teaching to a handful of kids in her home.More >>