Metro police investigate early morning armed robbery, carjacking

Metro police are investigating an early morning armed robbery and carjacking.

Police say it happened just after midnight on MLK Boulevard at Gwinnett Street.

The victim told police he was held at gunpoint and assaulted by four men who then stole his vehicle.

Two of the suspects had bandanas covering their faces.

Metro police continue to investigate.

Anyone with any additional information should contact SCMPD's confidential tip line at (912) 525-3124 or Crimestoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

