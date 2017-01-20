Man wanted for harassment in Beaufort County

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted man.

Officials say Jason John Owen is wanted for harassment 1st degree.

If you come in contact with this individual, please contact Cpl. Jennifer Snider at 843-255-3421. You may also contact Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crimestoppers at 1-888-274-6372, 1-888-CRIME-SC OR sccrimestoppers.com Text: TIPSC & your message to CRIMES 274637.

