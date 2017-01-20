SCMPD seeks person of interest for questioning

Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a person of interest in a cutting that happened at a south side Savannah hotel on Saturday, Dec. 3.

Officials say Metro officers responded to the 6800 block of Abercorn Street at about 4:34 a.m. and found Thomas Andrews, 49, had been a victim of a cutting incident. Reportedly, Andrews was in a hotel room with one male and two females. During an altercation between Andrew and the male, one of the two females intervened and stabbed Andrews.

The second female and “person of interest” is now being sought for questioning.

The person of interest is described as a heavyset black female. Her hair is styled in brown plaits or boxed braids. During the incident she wore a sleeveless shirt with white, black and gray geometric patterns and dark pants.

Any information regarding the person of interest’s identity should be forwarded to the SCMPD tip line at (912) 525-3124.

Information may also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. Tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

