Investigation underway after body found in burning vehicle in Be - WTOC-TV: Savannah, Beaufort, SC, News, Weather & Sports

Investigation underway after body found in burning vehicle in Beaufort

(Source: WTOC) (Source: WTOC)
BEAUFORT, SC (WTOC) -

The Beaufort Police Dept. Arson Team is investigating after a body was found in a burning car inside Beaufort city limits. 

Beaufort and Port Royal firefighters responded to the vehicle just before noon on Friday. While working to extinguish the fire, firefighters discovered a body. 

The investigation is ongoing at this time.  

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly