Beaufort Co. provides students alternative political assignment for inauguration viewing

Beaufort County parents received an interesting phone call Thursday night in regards to Friday's inauguration.

The phone call told parents to call the school if they wanted to opt their child out of watching the inauguration.

In summary, the voice message stated that some teachers will be airing the inauguration during class time as part of the curriculum for 4th graders through 12th graders. It went on to say the inauguration falls in line with the academic guidelines for social studies courses. The message then tells parents to simply call the school if they do not want their child to participate and in place of the inauguration students will complete an alternative political assignment.

We spoke with district officials about the notification and why they felt it was necessary.

The district says the opt-out is a benefit to students because of the atmosphere that surrounds politics.

"As you know, the politics in our country have become very polarized, so what we're trying to do is to avoid becoming embroiled in that kind of controversy so the schools can concentrate of instruction in the classroom," said James Foster, Beaufort County School District.

The district says this opt-out is not uncommon they use a similar practice when it comes to showing certain movies in the classroom.

Copyright 2017 WTOC. All rights reserved.