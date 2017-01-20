Health professional weighs in on Laurel Bay cancer scare

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort has finally released a few details after this week's town hall meetings. They were called to help ease parents' concerns about a possible link to childhood cancer.

Our Georgiaree Godfrey has been following this story. Friday, she spoke to some health experts and found out why this situation may not yield the results parents want to hear:

The good news is that so far there hasn't been any signs of contamination in the drinking water or soil that was tested for possible exposure.. however, both health agencies and professionals fear we may never find the answer.

The investigation started two years ago after two former Laurel Bay families contacted the Marine Corps in regards to their child's cancer diagnosis. According to a Youtube testimonial, at least 8 other children have also been diagnosed after living at the military housing base.

So far, the Department of Health and Environmental Control has not reported an increased rate of cancer between 1996 and 2013 - and the Marine Corps testing of 39 sites for vapor and soil intrusion showed no of exposure, which is one reason the results of this study may not be.

"It's complicated. Because cancer is complicated so to find one thing you can be confident is an inciting factor is uncommon. It would have to be a very strong signal.. And in America at the least we have actually such a safe community in general that is hard to find something that stands out," said Dr. Amy-Lee Brendlau.

In the early 90's, there was a study conducted at laurel bay in response to a gas leak from underground oil tanks. Those tanks have since been removed and the study found that the leak posed no threat to humans or wildlife.

