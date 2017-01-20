Calvary Day students enjoy inauguration watch party

Students at Calvary Day were among many across our area who watched the historic Inauguration ceremony Friday.

History teachers broadcasted the event in their classrooms as President Trump made his way to the capitol and then took his oath of office.

Students say they enjoyed watching the ceremony with their classmates - while applying the knowledge they've learned in class.

"To be able to watch it with your peers and your friends, you get all of these different comments that you wouldn't have before. So you take things into perspective, which can help open your mind to other things," said Katie Miller, Junior at Calvary Day.

